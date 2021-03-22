Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - March 22, 2021
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 4:52PM EDT
Graffigna Vesparo Malbec 2017, Fontanafredda Barbera d'Alba 2017, Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay 2015, Green Leaf Riesling 2019, Peller Estates Ice Cuvée Sparkling
Share:
OTTAWA --
Graffigna Vesparo Malbec 2017
Calchaqui Valley, Salta, Argentina
The 2017 vintage of the Cafayate Vesparo Malbec sources grapes grown in the Calchaqui Valley. Aromas of black fruit, dark smoke and toasty oak. Pair with grilled meats.
Alcohol: 15.4%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2022
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 629790
Fontanafredda Barbera d'Alba 2017
Piedmont D.O.C., Italy
Fontanafredda 2017 Barbera d'Alba is a Piedmont wine region favourite, medium-plus-bodied, supple and elegant with dried pink florals, blackberry and black cherry flavours juicy and lingering on the palate - a great value Barbera under $18. Drink or hold.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 17530
Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay 2015
Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County, California, United States
A gorgeous, luxurious Californian Chardonnay with aromas of butterscotch, toffee, golden apple and peach. Full-bodied with a long finish. Pair with grilled chicken.
Alcohol: 14.9%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Terrific Turkey Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 958975
Green Leaf Riesling 2019
Rheinhessen Qualitätswein, Germany
From the Rheinhessen wine region, Green Leaf 2019 Riesling is produced from organically-grown wine grapes. This is a lovely and zesty Riesling Qualitätswein, dry but fruity and ample with ripe apple, peach, yellow plum flavours and well-balanced with food-friendly acidity. Pour with grilled pork chops.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2023
Venerated Vegetarian Wine
Price: $14.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:18252
Peller Estates Ice Cuvée Sparkling
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
This sparkling wine is a blend of hand-picked Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with a dollop of dosage from Vidal Icewine for added elegance and finesse. Look for honeyed apricot, brioche, strawberry, creamy apple and zesty citrus flavours zesty on the palate. Chill and enjoy.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2020-2022
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $35.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 284547