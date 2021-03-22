OTTAWA --

Calchaqui Valley, Salta, Argentina

The 2017 vintage of the Cafayate Vesparo Malbec sources grapes grown in the Calchaqui Valley. Aromas of black fruit, dark smoke and toasty oak. Pair with grilled meats.

Alcohol: 15.4%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 629790

Piedmont D.O.C., Italy

Fontanafredda 2017 Barbera d'Alba is a Piedmont wine region favourite, medium-plus-bodied, supple and elegant with dried pink florals, blackberry and black cherry flavours juicy and lingering on the palate - a great value Barbera under $18. Drink or hold.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 17530

Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey County, California, United States

A gorgeous, luxurious Californian Chardonnay with aromas of butterscotch, toffee, golden apple and peach. Full-bodied with a long finish. Pair with grilled chicken.

Alcohol: 14.9%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Terrific Turkey Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 958975

Rheinhessen Qualitätswein, Germany

From the Rheinhessen wine region, Green Leaf 2019 Riesling is produced from organically-grown wine grapes. This is a lovely and zesty Riesling Qualitätswein, dry but fruity and ample with ripe apple, peach, yellow plum flavours and well-balanced with food-friendly acidity. Pour with grilled pork chops.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO:18252

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

This sparkling wine is a blend of hand-picked Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with a dollop of dosage from Vidal Icewine for added elegance and finesse. Look for honeyed apricot, brioche, strawberry, creamy apple and zesty citrus flavours zesty on the palate. Chill and enjoy.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2020-2022

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $35.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 284547