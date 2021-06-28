OTTAWA -- > Errazuriz Aconcagua Alto Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Aconcagua Valley, Chile

A spectacularly rich and full-bodied Argentine Cabernet that also manages to be wonderfully balanced and long on the finish. Nicely balanced acidity for meat dishes with tangy or tomato sauces. Great structure and elegance. Very fresh on the finish. Highly recommended.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2024

Best Beef Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 203364

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

From the Niagara Peninsula wine region, The Tragically Hip Fully Completely 2019 is a Vintage favourite Bordeaux-style Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc red wine blend. Produced, in honour of the late, great Gord Downie, this is an easy to enjoy medium-plus-bodied juicy red produced from grapes sourced from the Niagara wine region. Bright on the palate with ripe cherry, cassis, dark plum, baking spices finishing smoky and smooth on the palate. Tannins are structured. Pour with ribs and steak from the grill or cellar for another three years.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 411595

Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany

From the Mosel wine region, Studert-Prüm Maximinhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr 2017 Riesling is a Riesling Kabinett with balanced and food-friendly acidity. Love the soft orange, ripe orchard fruit, savoury, flinty and rainwater mineral flavours on this smooth, mouth-filling Riesling. Drink or hold.

Alcohol: 7.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2021-2038

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 970129

Mendoza, Argentina

A full-bodied, buttery-rich, toasty oak Chardonnay from the heart of Argentina's wine region, Mendoza. Lots of smoke and golden apple on the palate. Perfect for roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2021

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 629436

Rheinhessen, Germany

A gorgeous dessert wine that is never cloyingly sweet. The essence of a sun-dappled peach and pear orchard with a sprinkle of spring rain. Perfect as an after dinner treat on its own or with a fruit flan.

Alcohol: 9.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2017-2025

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 523837