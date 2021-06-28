Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - June 28, 2021
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 5:17PM EDT
Errazuriz Aconcagua Alto Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, The Tragically Hip Fully Completely Reserve Red The Tragically Hip 2019, Studert-Prüm Maximinhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr Kabinett Riesling 2017, Trapiche Medalla Chardonnay 2016, Schmitt Soehne Beerenauslese 2015
OTTAWA -- > Errazuriz Aconcagua Alto Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
Aconcagua Valley, Chile
A spectacularly rich and full-bodied Argentine Cabernet that also manages to be wonderfully balanced and long on the finish. Nicely balanced acidity for meat dishes with tangy or tomato sauces. Great structure and elegance. Very fresh on the finish. Highly recommended.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2024
Best Beef Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 203364
The Tragically Hip Fully Completely Reserve Red The Tragically Hip 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
From the Niagara Peninsula wine region, The Tragically Hip Fully Completely 2019 is a Vintage favourite Bordeaux-style Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc red wine blend. Produced, in honour of the late, great Gord Downie, this is an easy to enjoy medium-plus-bodied juicy red produced from grapes sourced from the Niagara wine region. Bright on the palate with ripe cherry, cassis, dark plum, baking spices finishing smoky and smooth on the palate. Tannins are structured. Pour with ribs and steak from the grill or cellar for another three years.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 411595
Studert-Prüm Maximinhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr Kabinett Riesling 2017
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
From the Mosel wine region, Studert-Prüm Maximinhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr 2017 Riesling is a Riesling Kabinett with balanced and food-friendly acidity. Love the soft orange, ripe orchard fruit, savoury, flinty and rainwater mineral flavours on this smooth, mouth-filling Riesling. Drink or hold.
Alcohol: 7.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2021-2038
Calm Curry Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 970129
Trapiche Medalla Chardonnay 2016
Mendoza, Argentina
A full-bodied, buttery-rich, toasty oak Chardonnay from the heart of Argentina's wine region, Mendoza. Lots of smoke and golden apple on the palate. Perfect for roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2021
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 629436
Schmitt Soehne Beerenauslese 2015
Rheinhessen, Germany
A gorgeous dessert wine that is never cloyingly sweet. The essence of a sun-dappled peach and pear orchard with a sprinkle of spring rain. Perfect as an after dinner treat on its own or with a fruit flan.
Alcohol: 9.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2017-2025
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $21.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 523837