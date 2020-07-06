Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - July 6, 2020
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 3:06PM EDT
Collegium Wirtemberg Lemberger Trocken 2016, Whitehaven Pinot Noir 2016, Nigl Gartling Gruner Veltliner 2018, Columbia Winery Chardonnay 2017, Lakeview Wine Co. Vidal Icewine
Collegium Wirtemberg Lemberger Trocken 2016
Baden, Germany
A full-bodied, smooth German red wine made from the Lemberger grape. Aromas of blackcurrant and smoke. Pair with a grilled steak.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Best Beef Wine
Price: $23.10
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 166040
Whitehaven Pinot Noir 2016
Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 532929
Nigl Gartling Gruner Veltliner 2018
Niederösterreich, Austria
Alcohol: 11.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 85415
Columbia Winery Chardonnay 2017
Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
A lovely, smooth, creamy coconut mouthfeel on this Washington Chardonnay. Look for tropical fruit, buttered apple, peach and butterscotch flavours luxuriously creamy and lingering on the palate attributed to nine months of lees-ageing. Food friendly acidity to pair with a creamy butternut squash or mushroom risotto. The Columbia Valley has varied and rich soil types with just as varied mesoclimates giving expression and complexity to their wines.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 462804
Lakeview Wine Co. Vidal Icewine
Niagara, Ontario VQA, Canada
Buttery apricots blended with peach jam and honey. Delicious! Perfect dessert wine.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2024
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 522672