Collegium Wirtemberg Lemberger Trocken 2016

Baden, Germany

A full-bodied, smooth German red wine made from the Lemberger grape. Aromas of blackcurrant and smoke. Pair with a grilled steak.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Best Beef Wine
Price: $23.10
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 166040

Whitehaven Pinot Noir 2016

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2022
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 532929

Nigl Gartling Gruner Veltliner 2018

Niederösterreich, Austria

Alcohol: 11.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Scrumptious Seafood Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 85415

Columbia Winery Chardonnay 2017

Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

A lovely, smooth, creamy coconut mouthfeel on this Washington Chardonnay. Look for tropical fruit, buttered apple, peach and butterscotch flavours luxuriously creamy and lingering on the palate attributed to nine months of lees-ageing. Food friendly acidity to pair with a creamy butternut squash or mushroom risotto. The Columbia Valley has varied and rich soil types with just as varied mesoclimates giving expression and complexity to their wines.

Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 462804

Lakeview Wine Co. Vidal Icewine

Niagara, Ontario VQA, Canada

Buttery apricots blended with peach jam and honey. Delicious! Perfect dessert wine.

Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2024
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 522672