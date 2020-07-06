Baden, Germany

A full-bodied, smooth German red wine made from the Lemberger grape. Aromas of blackcurrant and smoke. Pair with a grilled steak.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023

Best Beef Wine

Price: $23.10

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 166040

Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 532929

Niederösterreich, Austria

Alcohol: 11.8%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2025

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $23.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 85415

Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

A lovely, smooth, creamy coconut mouthfeel on this Washington Chardonnay. Look for tropical fruit, buttered apple, peach and butterscotch flavours luxuriously creamy and lingering on the palate attributed to nine months of lees-ageing. Food friendly acidity to pair with a creamy butternut squash or mushroom risotto. The Columbia Valley has varied and rich soil types with just as varied mesoclimates giving expression and complexity to their wines.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 462804

Niagara, Ontario VQA, Canada

Buttery apricots blended with peach jam and honey. Delicious! Perfect dessert wine.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2024

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 522672