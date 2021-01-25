OTTAWA --

California, United States

A full-bodied Californian Cabernet that's aged in Canadian whisky barrels. Aromas of fleshy ripe black fruit and smoke. Pair with meat lovers' pizza.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 13733

Abruzzo D.O.C., Italy

Excellent value on this full-bodied and rich Montepulciano D'abruzzo with ripe dark plum, blackberry, cassis, cedar spice, mocha and smoky flavours. Pour with smoky cheeses. Wine grower, Marcello Zaccagnini, founded this winery in 1978.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Best Beef Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 396382

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

From the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario, The Foreign Affair Enchanted 2019 is a crisp and dry white blend of Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, a rich white wine produced in the Ripasso method, lush with ripe orchard fruit, green pepper, chives, dill and tropical fruit notes vibrant on the palate, not your average Riesling-Sauvignon Blanc wine blend. Delish with smoked fish.

Alcohol: 11.9%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Spectacular Spicy Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 389767

Alsace A.C., France

Vieil Armand is made up of 80 wine growers who farm 14 hectares of vineyards in south-Alsace. This Gewurztraminer shows their pride of ownership and wine craft with its soft scents of warm white florals, lemon, pink grapefruit and baking spice flavours on the palate. Pour with mildly-spiced curries or a salmon poke bowl. Beautifully made. This vintage was awarded Gold at the 2019 Concours Mondial des Féminalise Paris.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2021-2021

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 18153

Nova Scotia, Canada

Produced in the Charmat method, Benjamin Bridge Nova 7 is a cool-climate and crisp sparkler from Nova Scotia fragrant with strawberry, honeysuckle and peach aromas, soft orange flavours delivered on a gentle mousse and finishing with a clean mineral finish. Don't overthink it, just chill and enjoy!

Alcohol: 6.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2019-2021

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 256289