Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - January 25, 2021
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 3:30PM EST
Stave & Steel Wine Canadian Whisky Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Zaccagnini Tralcetto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2018, The Foreign Affair Conspiracy 2019, Vieil Armand Sélection Gewurztraminer 2018, Benjamin Bridge Nova 7 Sparkling 2018
Stave & Steel Wine Canadian Whisky Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
California, United States
A full-bodied Californian Cabernet that's aged in Canadian whisky barrels. Aromas of fleshy ripe black fruit and smoke. Pair with meat lovers' pizza.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 13733
Zaccagnini Tralcetto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2018
Abruzzo D.O.C., Italy
Excellent value on this full-bodied and rich Montepulciano D'abruzzo with ripe dark plum, blackberry, cassis, cedar spice, mocha and smoky flavours. Pour with smoky cheeses. Wine grower, Marcello Zaccagnini, founded this winery in 1978.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Best Beef Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 396382
The Foreign Affair Conspiracy 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
From the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario, The Foreign Affair Enchanted 2019 is a crisp and dry white blend of Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc, a rich white wine produced in the Ripasso method, lush with ripe orchard fruit, green pepper, chives, dill and tropical fruit notes vibrant on the palate, not your average Riesling-Sauvignon Blanc wine blend. Delish with smoked fish.
Alcohol: 11.9%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Spectacular Spicy Wine
Price: $17.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 389767
Vieil Armand Sélection Gewurztraminer 2018
Alsace A.C., France
Vieil Armand is made up of 80 wine growers who farm 14 hectares of vineyards in south-Alsace. This Gewurztraminer shows their pride of ownership and wine craft with its soft scents of warm white florals, lemon, pink grapefruit and baking spice flavours on the palate. Pour with mildly-spiced curries or a salmon poke bowl. Beautifully made. This vintage was awarded Gold at the 2019 Concours Mondial des Féminalise Paris.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2021-2021
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 18153
Benjamin Bridge Nova 7 Sparkling 2018
Nova Scotia, Canada
Produced in the Charmat method, Benjamin Bridge Nova 7 is a cool-climate and crisp sparkler from Nova Scotia fragrant with strawberry, honeysuckle and peach aromas, soft orange flavours delivered on a gentle mousse and finishing with a clean mineral finish. Don't overthink it, just chill and enjoy!
Alcohol: 6.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2019-2021
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 256289