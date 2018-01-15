Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Jan.15, 2018
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 12:26PM EST
Pelee Island Winery Reserve Pinot Noir 2014
Pelee Island, Ontario VQA, Canada
An easy-drinking red wine made from the Pinot Noir grape in southwestern Ontario's Pelee Island. Aromas of cherry and baking spice. Pair with roast chicken.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2014-2018
Price: $15.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 458521
Santa Julia Magna Malbec Cabernet 2015
Mendoza, Argentina
A juicy, power-packed Argentine blend of Malbec and Cabernet Franc grapes. Fleshy purple plums and blueberries abound. Pair with spare ribs or chicken wings
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2015-2018
Price: $14.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 499699
Big Bill Sauvignon Blanc 2017
Western Cape, South Africa
Crisp, fresh and vibrant South African Sauvignon Blanc at an amazingly great price! Aromas of lime citrus and grass. Pair with shellfish, seafood and vegetarian dishes.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2019
Price: $12.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 524330
Domaine Jacky Marteau Sauvignon Touraine 2016
Loire A.C., France
This Sauvignon Blanc offers vibrant and refreshing notes of both lime citrus and herbal-grassy that makes it an extremely versatile food companion from vegetarian dishes to seafood, shellfish and salads. Terrific French white wine, especially for the money. This Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire wine region is a perfect pairing to goat cheese in any form. Domaine Jacky Marteau is excellent value for this Sauvignon Blanc from the Touraine.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $14.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 745349
Villa Maria Estate Private Bin Rosé 2016
Marlborough, New Zealand
Pretty aromas of field strawberries tickle the nose and senses on this vibrant New Zealand rosé. It's dry and delicate yet refreshing. It finishes with a touch of spice and sun-dappled berries. Pair with planked salmon. Serve chilled.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2016-2018
Price: $17.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 234377