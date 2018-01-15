

Pelee Island, Ontario VQA, Canada

An easy-drinking red wine made from the Pinot Noir grape in southwestern Ontario's Pelee Island. Aromas of cherry and baking spice. Pair with roast chicken.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2014-2018

Remarkable Roast Chicken Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 458521

Mendoza, Argentina

A juicy, power-packed Argentine blend of Malbec and Cabernet Franc grapes. Fleshy purple plums and blueberries abound. Pair with spare ribs or chicken wings

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2015-2018

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 499699

Western Cape, South Africa

Crisp, fresh and vibrant South African Sauvignon Blanc at an amazingly great price! Aromas of lime citrus and grass. Pair with shellfish, seafood and vegetarian dishes.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $12.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 524330

Loire A.C., France

This Sauvignon Blanc offers vibrant and refreshing notes of both lime citrus and herbal-grassy that makes it an extremely versatile food companion from vegetarian dishes to seafood, shellfish and salads. Terrific French white wine, especially for the money. This Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire wine region is a perfect pairing to goat cheese in any form. Domaine Jacky Marteau is excellent value for this Sauvignon Blanc from the Touraine.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 745349

Marlborough, New Zealand

Pretty aromas of field strawberries tickle the nose and senses on this vibrant New Zealand rosé. It's dry and delicate yet refreshing. It finishes with a touch of spice and sun-dappled berries. Pair with planked salmon. Serve chilled.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2016-2018

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $17.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 234377