Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Oct. 30, 2023

    Laurent-Perrier Metal Jacket Petals Edition Brut Cuvée Rosé Champagne

    Champagne A.C., France

    Alcohol: 12%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2028

    Sensational Shellfish Wine

    Price: $129.95
    Score: 92
    LCBO: 33965

    Grgich Hills Zinfandel 2018

    Napa Valley, California, United States

    Alcohol: 15.5%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2026

    Heavenly Hamburger Wine

    Price: $58.95
    Score: 91
    LCBO: 903237

    7 Deadly Zins Old Vine Zinfandel 2018

    Lodi, California, United States

    Alcohol: 14.9%
    Sweetness: Dry
    Drink: 2022‐2025

    Harmonious Hard Cheese Wine

    Price: $24.95
    Score: 91
    LCBO: 59311

    Quails' Gate Estate Winery Pinot Noir 2018

    Okanagan Valley, British Columbia V.Q.A., Canada

    Alcohol: 13.5%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2020‐2023

    Luscious Lamb Wine

    Price: $34.95
    Score: 90
    LCBO: 585760

    Eschenhof Holzer The Natural Orange Grüner Veltliner 2021

    Wagram, Austria

    Alcohol: 12.5%
    Sweetness: Extra Dry
    Drink: 2023‐2024

    Vital Vegetarian Pizza Wine

    Price: $29.95
    Score: 88
    LCBO: 28421

