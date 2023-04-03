Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for April 3, 2023

PondView Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2021, Josh Cellars Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel 2020, Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Chardonnay 2021, Mascota Unánime Gran Vino Tinto 2018, McManis Petite Sirah 2021 PondView Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2021, Josh Cellars Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel 2020, Gérard Bertrand Côte des Roses Chardonnay 2021, Mascota Unánime Gran Vino Tinto 2018, McManis Petite Sirah 2021

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina