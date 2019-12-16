Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada



A youthful, and elegant Old Vines Cabernet Franc, full-bodied with red and blackberry, red plum, violet and sweet and pepper spice flavours on the palate. Great balance of fruit to acidity, well-structured with slightly chewy tannins.



Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Voluptuous Veal Wine



Price: $29.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 205021





Columbia Valley, Washington, United States



Rich on the nose with ripe, liquid cherry aromas, dried herbs, rich plum, fresh mushroom and smooth vanilla flavours on the palate. Warming at 14.5% a full-bodied red blend of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon and 12% Syrah with wine grapes sourced from Horse Heaven Hills (45%) and the Wahluke Slope (22%) with the balance of grapes from the winery's Cold Creek and Canoe Ridge Estate vineyards. The wine was matured for 20 months in 51% new French and American oak barrel. Pair with roast duck or a roast breast of veal.



Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2025



Heavenly Hamburger Wine



Price: $26.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 55764





Vinho Verde D.O.C., Portugal



Love this Alvarinho and Trajadura white wine blend from the Vinho Verde region of northern Portugal. Refreshing white wine with distinctive white grapefruit and white pepper notes with laser acidity. Pair with grilled calamari or scampi in garlic butter.



Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2020



Splendid Salad Wine



Price: $15.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 80374





Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany



A medium-sweet, mouth-watering and intensely flavoured German Riesling with soft orange, ripe apricot, lime-lemon zest flavours tangy on the palate. Enjoy with mild vegetable curries.



Alcohol: 8.5%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2019-2023



Cool Creamy Cheese Wine



Price: $27.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 670752





Venezie, Italy



This lovely Italian sparkling rosé from Santa Margherita is fresh and lively in the glass. This bubbly is a blend of 50% Chardonnay, 45% Glera (Prosecco) and 5% Malbec grapes. Aromas of small field berries and toast. Pair with seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes. Great price.



Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2020



Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price:$19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 302752



