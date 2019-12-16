Megalomaniac Frank Cabernet 2017

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A youthful, and elegant Old Vines Cabernet Franc, full-bodied with red and blackberry, red plum, violet and sweet and pepper spice flavours on the palate. Great balance of fruit to acidity, well-structured with slightly chewy tannins.

Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $29.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  205021

 

Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Columbia Valley, Washington, United States

Rich on the nose with ripe, liquid cherry aromas, dried herbs, rich plum, fresh mushroom and smooth vanilla flavours on the palate. Warming at 14.5% a full-bodied red blend of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon and 12% Syrah with wine grapes sourced from Horse Heaven Hills (45%) and the Wahluke Slope (22%) with the balance of grapes from the winery's Cold Creek and Canoe Ridge Estate vineyards. The wine was matured for 20 months in 51% new French and American oak barrel. Pair with roast duck or a roast breast of veal.

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2025

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $26.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO:  55764

 

Muralhas de Monção Vinho Verde 2018

Vinho Verde D.O.C., Portugal

Love this Alvarinho and Trajadura white wine blend from the Vinho Verde region of northern Portugal. Refreshing white wine with distinctive white grapefruit and white pepper notes with laser acidity. Pair with grilled calamari or scampi in garlic butter.

Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2020

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $15.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO:  80374

 

Bischöfliche Weingüter Trier Scharzhofberger Riesling Kabinett 2017

Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany

A medium-sweet, mouth-watering and intensely flavoured German Riesling with soft orange, ripe apricot, lime-lemon zest flavours tangy on the palate. Enjoy with mild vegetable curries.

Alcohol: 8.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2019-2023

Cool Creamy Cheese Wine

Price: $27.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO:  670752

 

Santa Margherita Brut Rosé Sparkling

Venezie, Italy

This lovely Italian sparkling rosé from Santa Margherita is fresh and lively in the glass. This bubbly is a blend of 50% Chardonnay, 45% Glera (Prosecco) and 5% Malbec grapes. Aromas of small field berries and toast. Pair with seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes. Great price.

Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine 

Price:$19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO:  302752

 