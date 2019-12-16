Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Dec. 16, 2019
Megalomaniac Frank Cabernet 2017, Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, Muralhas de Monção Vinho Verde 2018, Bischöfliche Weingüter Trier Scharzhofberger Riesling Kabinett 2017, Santa Margherita Brut Rosé Sparkling
Megalomaniac Frank Cabernet 2017
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A youthful, and elegant Old Vines Cabernet Franc, full-bodied with red and blackberry, red plum, violet and sweet and pepper spice flavours on the palate. Great balance of fruit to acidity, well-structured with slightly chewy tannins.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Voluptuous Veal Wine
Price: $29.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 205021
Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Columbia Valley, Washington, United States
Rich on the nose with ripe, liquid cherry aromas, dried herbs, rich plum, fresh mushroom and smooth vanilla flavours on the palate. Warming at 14.5% a full-bodied red blend of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon and 12% Syrah with wine grapes sourced from Horse Heaven Hills (45%) and the Wahluke Slope (22%) with the balance of grapes from the winery's Cold Creek and Canoe Ridge Estate vineyards. The wine was matured for 20 months in 51% new French and American oak barrel. Pair with roast duck or a roast breast of veal.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2025
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 55764
Muralhas de Monção Vinho Verde 2018
Vinho Verde D.O.C., Portugal
Love this Alvarinho and Trajadura white wine blend from the Vinho Verde region of northern Portugal. Refreshing white wine with distinctive white grapefruit and white pepper notes with laser acidity. Pair with grilled calamari or scampi in garlic butter.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2020
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 87/100
LCBO: 80374
Bischöfliche Weingüter Trier Scharzhofberger Riesling Kabinett 2017
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
A medium-sweet, mouth-watering and intensely flavoured German Riesling with soft orange, ripe apricot, lime-lemon zest flavours tangy on the palate. Enjoy with mild vegetable curries.
Alcohol: 8.5%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2019-2023
Cool Creamy Cheese Wine
Price: $27.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 670752
Santa Margherita Brut Rosé Sparkling
Venezie, Italy
This lovely Italian sparkling rosé from Santa Margherita is fresh and lively in the glass. This bubbly is a blend of 50% Chardonnay, 45% Glera (Prosecco) and 5% Malbec grapes. Aromas of small field berries and toast. Pair with seafood, shellfish and vegetarian dishes. Great price.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2020
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price:$19.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 302752