The time has come to enjoy summer and entertain guests with an ice-cold beer on the deck while the grill sizzles away – what better time to do this than celebrating Father’s Day this weekend.

Canadians may be under the impression that wine is the only alcohol you can pair with food, but this is definitely not the case. Beer contains complex flavours and nuances that can immensely enhance a meal, but even the most well versed culinary Canadians may not feel confident pairing the right beer and food while entertaining. When in fact, Canada leads in interest and knowledge in beer – Canada searches on Google about beer more than any country in the world (more than 5 years).

Michelle Tham, Head of Education at Labatt Breweries of Canada shared delicious summer patio season recipes paired with Labatt beers this morning, including Labatt 50, Budweiser Copper Lager, Stella Artois and Alexander Keiths. Feel free to try the following Summer Patio recipes at home.

Black and Blue Burgers with Labatt 50

Ingredients

4 Ib Ground Chuk

4 cups Breadcrumbs – fresh

12 oz Labatt 50

Cajun blackening spices

2 cups blue cheese – crumbled

8 Onion Buns

3 cups Shredded iceberg lettuce (fine)

16 Tomato slices

8 Onion slices

Directions

Mix ground chuk, breadcrumbs and Labatt 50. Let sit for 10 minutes before shaping into ½ lb patties. Roll in blackening spice in patties and grill Once cooked top with blue cheese, place on a bun and top with lettuce, onions and tomato

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Ribs with Budweiser Copper Lager

Ingredients

355ml Budweiser

1 ½ cupsSweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce

1 ½ cups water

1 tbsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

5 lbs pork spareribs

1 tbsp butter

1 cup onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions

Pour Budweiser, water and salt into a large stock pot. Bring mixture to a boil over medium high heat. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over high heat. Sear ribs on both sides and place on paper towels to briefly drain. Add the seared ribs to the beer and water mixture to cover and simmer for 2 hours. While the ribs are simmering, melt the butter in a sauce pan and sauté the onions and garlic until onions are translucent. Add in BBQ sauce and bring to a slow boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low and leave simmering until the ribs are finished. Preheat grill to approximately 350°F. Drain ribs and arrange them in a baking pan, pour the sauce over the ribs evenly. Place ribs on grill directly on the upper rack or on foil on the main rack. Cook for 20-30 minutes, flipping halfway.

Tomato, Arugula and Basil Salad with Stella Artois

Ingredients

5 ripe tomatoes (sliced thickly)

2 tbsp Niçoise olives (chopped)

2 tbsp basil leaves (torn)

4 thick bread slices (torn in bite sized pieces)

Olive oil (for bread)

2 oz arugula leaves

3 tbsp olive oil (for dressing)

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp STELLA ARTOIS

Directions

Preheat (oven) to 350 degrees. Toss torn bread in olive oil and toast for approximately 10 minutes or until golden brown. Place all ingredients in salad bowl and gently toss with 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar and 2 tablespoons of STELLA ARTOIS. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Pork Chops with Haricot Vert Salad Hoegaarden

Ingredients

Marinade

4 Granny Smith apples, diced

1 cup diced celery root

3 Thai chili peppers

½ cup pineapple chunks

½ cup honey

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

¼ cup thyme leaves, chopped

1 leek coarsely chopped

2 carrots peeled and diced

2 cup red wine

11 oz Hoegaarden White beer

Pork Chops and Salad

4 8-10 oz pork chops

8 oz pork or chicken broth

2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ Ib baby red potatoes, blanched and sliced

¼ cup shallots, chopped

1 lg tomato peeled and chopped

½ cup haricot vert, trimmed and blanched

