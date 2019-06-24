Fatal collision on West Hunt Club Rd
West Hunt Club crash involving motorcyle. Courtesy MTO
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 7:40AM EDT
Ottawa Police say one person has died from an early morning crash during Monday morning's rush hour. Emergency crews remain at the scene of what Paramedics say was a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and vehicle.
West Hunt Club between Cleopatra and and Merivale Road remains closed as Police continue to investigate. The collision happened just before 7 a.m. There are reports one person was trapped or pinned under the car.
More to come....