

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say one person has died from an early morning crash during Monday morning's rush hour. Emergency crews remain at the scene of what Paramedics say was a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and vehicle.

West Hunt Club between Cleopatra and and Merivale Road remains closed as Police continue to investigate. The collision happened just before 7 a.m. There are reports one person was trapped or pinned under the car.

More to come....