OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances of a fall from an apartment in Ottawa that killed a 23-year-old man.

Few details about the case have been shared yet but, in a tweet, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened Wednesday morning.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a fall from an Ottawa apartment building today resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man. More information to come later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) October 7, 2020

The SIU is called in to investigate any time police officers in Ontario are involved in an incident in which someone is seriously hurt, killed, or alleges sexual assault.

