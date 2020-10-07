Advertisement
Police watchdog investigating fall from Ottawa apartment that left 23-year-old man dead
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 11:00AM EDT
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga, Ont.. (Colin Perkel / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances of a fall from an apartment in Ottawa that killed a 23-year-old man.
Few details about the case have been shared yet but, in a tweet, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the incident happened Wednesday morning.
The SIU is called in to investigate any time police officers in Ontario are involved in an incident in which someone is seriously hurt, killed, or alleges sexual assault.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.