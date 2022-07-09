Family mourns the loss of young man killed in east-end crash

Family mourns the loss of young man killed in east-end crash

Chad Andersen (right) and his father Pat Andersen. Those who knew Chad say he had a heart of gold. The 24-year-old died in a motorcycle crash Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Pat Andersen) Chad Andersen (right) and his father Pat Andersen. Those who knew Chad say he had a heart of gold. The 24-year-old died in a motorcycle crash Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Pat Andersen)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina