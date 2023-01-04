Family members from Ottawa, GTA share $500,000 lottery prize

Six family members from Ottawa and the GTA are splitting a $500,000 lottery prize.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the group plays the lottery frequently as a group when the jackpot is big, and often individually.

Shannon Steele of Ottawa bought the ticket for the Oct. 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw at Essential Plus Mart on Matthew Street in Marmora, but it was Siobhan Quinlan of Ottawa who noticed they had won a Maxmillions prize and informed the group.

The jackpot for that draw was $70 million.

The group members are Siobhan Quinlan of Ottawa, Andrea Merrick of Toronto, Barbara Quinlan of Mississauga, David Merrick of Toronto, David Quinlan of Mississauga, and Shannon Steele of Ottawa.

Some say they plan to use their portion of the money to pay off bills, while others say they’ll save it for a rainy day.