Families come out to support local businesses, enjoy thanksgiving in Ottawa

There is no shortage of ways to enjoy thanksgiving long weekend in Ottawa, from pumpkin patches to shopping at local stores. Many families in the capital were keeping busy on Saturday.

In Manotick, this long weekend is more vital than ever for one local business that is still working to recover after a robbery just two weeks ago.

On Sept. 29, One World Bazaar suffered a devastating loss, when $90,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

"It’s a lot of conversations today with different customers who were just shocked. And just showing their support," said owner Anneka Bakker in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

Those like Linda Smith came out on Saturday to support after hearing the news.

"I think it's very sad that they were broken into and I think we should be supporting more people like them, as well as them," she said.

The shop is only open for nine weekends of the year, with many shoppers making it a yearly tradition.

"It really means a lot,” Bakker says of the response from the community.

One World Bazaar will be open on both Sunday and Monday to customers, said Bakker.

Across town in Munster, hundreds of families are getting in the spirit at Saunders Farm.

A season staple, there are playgrounds and kid-friendly hunted hayrides.

Those like 2-year-old Sebastian and his dad were spending the day together. Michael Beraskow says coming here every year is about making memories.

"It feels like thanksgiving when we're here,” he said.