    • Fall temperatures return to Ottawa with a high of 10 C today

    The Ottawa Locks near Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa.
    It feels like fall in Ottawa today, after four straight days with temperatures in the 20s.

    Environment Canada says temperatures will warm up to 10 C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs in the single digits on Sunday and Monday.

    The temperature hit 21 C on Wednesday.

    The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Thursday. High 10 C.

    Clear tonight. Low minus 1 C.

    Sunshine to start on Friday before some clouds roll in during the afternoon. High 11 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Monday. High 7 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 2 C.

    Four straight days with temperatures in the 20s

    Wednesday was the fourth straight day with temperatures in the 20s.

    Tuesday's high of 24.2 C was shy of the record for warmest Oct. 22 of 26.5 C. Monday's high of 24.5 C set a record for warmest Oct. 21 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 24.2 C set in 1938.

