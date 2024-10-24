Fall temperatures return to Ottawa with a high of 10 C today

It feels like fall in Ottawa today, after four straight days with temperatures in the 20s.

Environment Canada says temperatures will warm up to 10 C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs in the single digits on Sunday and Monday.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Thursday. High 10 C.

Clear tonight. Low minus 1 C.

Sunshine to start on Friday before some clouds roll in during the afternoon. High 11 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Monday. High 7 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 2 C.

Four straight days with temperatures in the 20s

The temperature hit 21 C on Wednesday.

Tuesday's high of 24.2 C was shy of the record for warmest Oct. 22 of 26.5 C. Monday's high of 24.5 C set a record for warmest Oct. 21 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 24.2 C set in 1938.