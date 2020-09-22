OTTAWA -- The first day of fall in the capital will be welcomed in with cool, crisp dry conditions.

A frost advisory is expected to end this morning, with the temperature rising to 20 degrees this afternoon. Tonight, it is expected to drop to a low of 8, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Warmer temperatures are forecasted for the remainder of the week.

Environment Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live the fall colors will be especially beautiful this season calling it “nature’s gift to us.”

Fall officially arrives at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.

The rest of the week will see slightly above average temperatures for this time of year.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny 23C



Thursday: 21C sunny

Friday: Sunny 23