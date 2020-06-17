OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health is encouraging everyone to wear a face mask when physical distancing is not possible, saying it "adds up" to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

"We do know that can make a difference to decrease transmission in our community," said Dr. Vera Etches about the importance of wearing masks during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

On Monday, OC Transpo news policy was implemented making face masks mandatory on all buses, the O-Train, Para Transpo vehicles and all stations. Ottawa Public Health has strongly recommended that people wear face masks when physical distancing is not possible to help limit the spread.

When CFRA's Kristy Cameron noted she noticed few people wearing a mask while grocery shopping, Dr. Etches said Ottawa Public Health is trying to clearly communicate the importance of wearing a face mask to the public.

"This is something that helps at the population level. You might not be wearing that mask to prevent yourself from getting infected, but it helps protect others in case you're infected. It does add up," said Dr. Etches.

"A little bit of protection that everyone adds into the population, that adds up to significantly less risk of transmission."

Last Friday, Ottawa and eastern Ontario entered Stage 2 of the reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Malls, bar and restaurant patios, barber shops, salons and beauty shops are allowed to open.

Dr. Etches says a recent survey by Ottawa Public Health found approximately 60 per cent of Ottawa residents said they were wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Dr. Etches tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's she's hopeful more people will wear masks as the economy reopens.

"We're still in the early days of learning how to live with the virus. I think people are implementing these measures in workplaces to protect employees and to help their customers," said Dr. Etches.

"I think we're still in the upswing of increasing mask use across the population, especially in those indoor workplaces."

On the "Right Track"

The medical officer of health says it is important for all Ottawa residents to continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, including physical distancing and wearing a face mask when possible.

"I think we're on the right track in terms of decreasing levels of infection in our community. It's thanks to the efforts of everyone having stayed home and self-isolated if they were sick, and keeping that two metre distance from others," said Dr. Etches.

"It's been very effective. Really pleased the outbreaks are coming down, that was the most challenging part to see long-term care homes effected."

As the businesses reopen and people expand their social bubbles, Dr. Etches warned there is still a risk of transmission in the community.

"It's a real challenge. If we look around the world, we do see that risk when people start to come within two metres of each other, it's that close contact that allows for the transmission of the virus," said Dr. Etches.

"It's not intentional, nobody's trying to spread COVID, but this is a virus that we don't always realize we're infectious."

Stage 3 of COVID-19 reopening?

Ottawa entered Stage 2 of the COVID-19 reopening last Friday. Kristy Cameron asked Dr. Etches when Ottawa could enter Stage 3, which includes allowing all businesses to reopen.

"I want to see that two-to-three week period after the opening to make sure that things are still being pinned down to a manageable level. I think it really depends on the activities of all of us," said Dr. Etches.

"If we're able to keep the physical distancing as much as possible, add in the mask for extra protection when you're indoors. These things are what's really going to determine the curve of our infection staying flat."