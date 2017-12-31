

CTV Ottawa





The extremely frigid weather continues to grip the capital.

But for outdoor enthusiasts like 13-year old Ryan Cartwright- the cold can’t keep him inside.

“I have to dress really warm,” he says. He shovels and maintains a small outdoor rink at Brown’s Inlet near Bank Street. He can be found practicing there daily.

“On days when it’s really cold, I just don’t wear my skates and practice my shooting and my stick handling,” says Cartwright.

The persistent cold weather has kept many inside, but not long distance runner Emily MacLean. “We are training for the Boston Marathon, so it’s important we get out there no matter what the conditions.”

She is training for the Boston Marathon with her training partner Brigitte Jackstien. “A lot of layers, covered our faces, Vaseline on our cheeks, just bundling up properly and winter shoes,” says Jackstein.

Being active outside in these conditions is not impossible. Phil Marsh runs a regular running group out of the Bank Street Running Room. He says his athletes run 12-months a year.

“The group this morning that was doing 16 kilometers, instead of doing their normal big loop, they broke it up into little loops so they knew if they had problems with frostbite or just not feeling well, they knew they were close to safety.

Environment Canada says extreme cold produced windchill values of minus 35 to minus 40 overnight this weekend. The bitter cold will continue New Year's Day and potentially on Tuesday.