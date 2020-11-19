Advertisement
Expect a warm end to the week in Ottawa
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 6:51AM EST
A sunset walk in the capital. (Courtesy: Carly Glantz)
OTTAWA -- After a chilly start to the week in Ottawa, you can probably put away the toque and gloves for the next couple of days.
After a morning wind chill of -10 C, the temperature Thursday will rise all the way to 7 C, according to Environment Canada. Expect a mix of sun and cloud.
That temperature will hold steady overnight into Friday, which will be a balmy 13 C and mainly cloudy.
There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday afternoon.
Over the weekend, things will cool back down. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C. On Sunday, expect periods of rain or snow with a high of 1 C again.
Rain is also in the forecast for Monday.