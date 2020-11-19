OTTAWA -- After a chilly start to the week in Ottawa, you can probably put away the toque and gloves for the next couple of days.

After a morning wind chill of -10 C, the temperature Thursday will rise all the way to 7 C, according to Environment Canada. Expect a mix of sun and cloud.

That temperature will hold steady overnight into Friday, which will be a balmy 13 C and mainly cloudy.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday afternoon.

Over the weekend, things will cool back down. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C. On Sunday, expect periods of rain or snow with a high of 1 C again.

Rain is also in the forecast for Monday.