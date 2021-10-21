Advertisement
Expect a rainy day in the capital on Thursday
Published Thursday, October 21, 2021 7:45AM EDT
A woman's umbrella flips inside out as she shields herself from the rain and wind in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Rain will continue throughout the day in the capital and there’s a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a high of 16 C. Periods of rain are expected all day with possible thunderstorms rolling in this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop down to 5 C.
The rain could continue tomorrow and the forecast high is 9 C. Temperatures will drop down to 0 C overnight.
On Saturday, a high of 8 C and cloudy.