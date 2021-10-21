OTTAWA -- Rain will continue throughout the day in the capital and there’s a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a high of 16 C. Periods of rain are expected all day with possible thunderstorms rolling in this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop down to 5 C.

The rain could continue tomorrow and the forecast high is 9 C. Temperatures will drop down to 0 C overnight.

On Saturday, a high of 8 C and cloudy.