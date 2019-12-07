OTTAWA -- After attracting big crowds during its first weekend, Ottawa's first European-style Christmas market returns to Lansdowne this weekend.

The Christmas Market, which kicked off its second weekend Friday night, is modelled after massively successful events in cities such as Vienna and Munich.

The outdoor market will run everu weekend, Friday night through Sunday until Dec. 22.

There are more than 20 huts as part of the market, including seasonal snacks, mulled wine, coffee and local gift options.

Admission to the market is free.

For more information and the market's full schedule you can visit their website.