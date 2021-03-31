OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s top doctor is calling for a new lockdown in the city, saying the spread of COVID-19 has reached an unprecedented point and new restrictions are needed to bring it under control.

“What I asked the chief medical officer of health to do is move us into the grey level,” Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday. “Further restrictions in our city are needed in our city to manage this situation.”

Etches said it has become clear that the current red zone restrictions aren’t enough to stop the spread of the virus, and discussions with the province are underway to tighten restrictions further.

“We are at a point that we have never seen before in this pandemic,” Etches said. “We are seeing what we feared. The vaccine hasn’t arrived in time to outpace the growth in our community.”

Etches said she has asked for the city to be moved into the grey zone before the Easter long weekend.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier Wednesday to expect an announcement on Thursday about possible new restrictions in the province. Provincewide, there were a record 421 patients in critical care as of Tuesday morning.

Ottawa entered the ‘Red-Control’ zone less than two weeks ago, on March 19. Since then, the COVID-19 case count has grown. The city has recorded seven straight days of triple-digit new case counts, the longest such streak of the pandemic.

A move to the grey zone from the red zone would mean the following changes in Ottawa, among others:

Social gathering limits would no longer be allowed, instead of being capped at five

Indoor dining would no longer be allowed, instead of 50 per cent capacity

Indoor fitness would no longer be allowed, instead of a gym capacity of 10 people indoors

Personal care services, like salons, would be allowed to open as of April 12, but under reduced capacity

Retail capacity would fall to 50 per cent in groceries stores, from 75 per cent. Capacity for all other retailers would be 25 per cent, instead of 50 per cent.

In Ottawa, the rate of COVID-19 infections is 85 per 100,000 people, and Ottawa’s per cent positivity has soared to nearly six per cent.

“Our health care system is stretched. Cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, the testing centres are maxed out, and our case management team is no longer able to contact trace as we have in previous instances,” Etches said.

Etches said the virus continues to spread the most at private gatherings, including parties, after-work gatherings and team sports, and even at outdoor events such as barbecues and bonfires.

In particular, Etches cited the rapid growth of COVID-19 variants of concern in the city’s wastewater samples, which have been a reliable predictor of the virus’s spread.

Variants of concern in the wastewater grew from 10 per cent on March 20 to 50 per cent just five days later, she said. This shows the variants’ higher rate of transmission than the non-variant strain of the virus.

With the Easter weekend approaching, Etches implored residents to limit their close contacts to their immediate household.

Do not gather with friends or extended family indoors. Do not share meals. Do find other ways to celebrate,” she said.

“If we don’t get levels of COVID-19 under control, we will see stronger lockdowns like we have seen in other countries around the world, and for longer.”