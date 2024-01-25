Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Atlantic
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
Majority of Atlantic Canadians support national flood insurance program: survey
A new poll shows the majority of Atlantic Canadians support the introduction of a national flood insurance program.
Halifax Police: sex assault investigation involving 2003 junior hockey team ongoing
Halifax Regional Police say an investigation into a historic sexual assault allegation against members of Canada's 2003 world junior hockey team is ongoing.
Toronto
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
Montreal
Paramedics in Montreal, Laval flooded with calls due to icy conditions
The freezing rain that fell on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning led to more frequent calls for ambulance services in Montreal and Laval.
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix faces sex assault allegations
A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese in the provincial capital.
Quebec's population surpasses 9 million
Quebec's population passed 9 million people on Thursday, according to statistics Canada.
Northern Ontario
Shock in the Sault as 10K people stand to lose health-care provider in May
Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is reducing its patient roster by 10,000 people in May because of a severe and chronic shortage of physicians.
Warrant issued for federal offender with ties to northern Ont.
The Ontario parole enforcement squad is looking for a federal offender who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking and was last seen in Sudbury.
London
Building on parking lots, office building conversions, and a gift from local developers: Highlights from the State of the City Address
Mayor Josh Morgan touted new housing strategies and progress on the city’s homelessness strategy in his second State of the City Address on Thursday morning.
Two suspects in custody for 2023 east end shooting, one suspect outstanding: London police
Nearly one year after a shooting in east London, Ont. sent one person to hospital, police have laid charges against three men from Hamilton and Brantford for their alleged involvement.
Driver fled crash, drove car into ditch moments later: OPP
Two separate crashes have led to charges for one driver in Middlesex Centre. Around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP responded to an area on Highbury Avenue after being told a driver fled the scene of a crash.
Winnipeg
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, families to speak about second landfill study
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to discuss details about a report into the logistics of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women.
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Manitoba highway briefly closed after serious motor vehicle collision: Mounties
A provincial highway is closed after a serious motor vehicle collision in southeast Manitoba.
Kitchener
One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop
Police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.
Kitchener Public Library workers vote to unionize
Workers at the Kitchener Public Library have voted to unionize and join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
Calgary
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
'I don't do a screening test': Premier Smith defends attendance at Tucker Carlson events amid federal criticism
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the members of the media who interview her.
Saskatoon
BREAKING
Sask. stabbing inquest hears graphic testimony from forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on some of Myles Sanderson’s victims took the stand on Thursday at the inquest into the September 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.
Saskatoon gas station fills multiple cars with diesel instead of regular gas
A mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station led to some customers filling up with diesel instead of regular gas.
Edmonton
Man, now 33, charged in 2007 homicide of Edmonton senior
Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in Edmonton 16 years ago, the Edmonton Police Service says.
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
Arrest warrants issued in Edmonton robbery, police still trying to ID masked man
Police say they've identified a man who pointed a gun at a cashier while robbing a convenience store on 118 Avenue earlier this month.
Vancouver
Man charged in fatal 2022 shooting near Surrey elementary school
Nearly two years after a fatal shooting near a Surrey, B.C., elementary school, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
BC Ferries not responsible for damaged motorcycle, tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that BC Ferries is not responsible for damages after a motorcycle fell onto its side while aboard a moving vessel.
Victim, suspect vehicle identified in fatal Burnaby shooting
The victim of a deadly shooting in Burnaby Tuesday night has been identified by homicide investigators.
Regina
Province yet to provide information on Regina Sunrise Hotel controversy, NDP claims
The Minister of Social Services has yet to provide information on the Sunrise Hotel controversy in Regina after promising answers, the provincial NDP claims.
Regina woman charged with attempted murder following house fire
An investigation into a house fire in Regina has led to an attempted murder charge for a 27-year-old woman.
BREAKING
