OTTAWA -- Siam Kitchen on Bank Street has been open for more than 30 years. Staff have become more like family.

“The cook, she’s worked for me [for] about 15 years. The waiter, he’s worked for me around 30 years,” said owner Phillip Lai on Tuesday.

However, all of that is coming to an end. Posts on the restaurant's website and front door read: “With sad hearts, we regret to announce that we will be closing at the end of October.”

Lai said his landlord wants to turn the restaurant into a high-rise building.

The 74-year-old could continue the business for another six months, but with sales on the decline, he doesn’t plan on waiting it out.

“I decided I will retire. That’s all I want now,” Lai said.

With indoor dining ordered to close for 28 days on Oct. 10, restaurants are depending on take-out for survival.

Speaking inside an Etobicoke restaurant, Ontario’s premier pleaded with food delivery services like Uber Eats to do their part.

“Please consider reducing the commission rates you charge the restaurants impacted by these new health measures. We can’t have restaurants paying as much as 30 per cent commission to have their food delivered right now,” Doug Ford said.

The province is directing $300 million in support to businesses affected by the temporary closure.