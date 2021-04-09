OTTAWA -- The pre-school program at a city of Ottawa run child care centre will close for at least 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray says an employee at the Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre on Riverside Drive tested positive.

The last day the employee worked was on April 6, and they tested positive on April 8.

Gray says in consultation with Ottawa Public Health, the city has determined the pre-school program at the centre will close for at least two weeks.

The toddler program can remain open.

"There has been no COVID-19 transmission within the Centre identified thus far. Children’s Services will continue to follow OPH’s guidelines to support everyone’s safety," said Gray.