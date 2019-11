OTTAWA -- Elgin Street is set to re-open to two-way traffic on Dec. 16.

The city says OC Transpo routes 5, 14 and 114 will also resume service along Elgin Street starting Dec. 16.

Very excited to share that Elgin Street will re-open to traffic on December 16! This is a major milestone for #OttCity. Looking forward to fall 2020 for the completion of the project. Details: https://t.co/RNkq7mcJ0h #IDigElgin #ElginStreetRenewal pic.twitter.com/tAKI3exx8T — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) November 27, 2019

The busy downtown street has been closed between Catherine Street and Somerset Street since January for a renewal project. Over the past year, several businesses say they have been feeling a financial pinch due to the road closure.

Work will resume on Elgin Street in early 2020.