Eleven deaths, 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday
OTTAWA -- Ten more residents of Ottawa’s long-term care homes have died due to COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health announced 11 new deaths in Ottawa linked to the virus in its daily Epidemiology Update. In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the health unit says 10 of the 11 deaths announced on Tuesday were related to outbreaks in long-term care homes.
“This data includes three deaths that occurred at the end of April, and eight on May 4.
On Monday, 35 deaths linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes were announced. The health unit said the deaths occurred between April 24 and May 3.
There has been 138 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 1,535 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa since the outbreak began in mid-March.
The median age of the cases in Ottawa is 57 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.
More than half of the Ottawa residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
The daily Epidemiology Update shows 875 of the 1,535 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.
Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system. Until the data in the new system is validated and the transition is completed, Ottawa Public Health is releasing a “snapshot report.”
The COVID-19 institutions report outlining the number of cases among residents and staff at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals has not been released since April 29.