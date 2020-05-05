OTTAWA -- Ten more residents of Ottawa’s long-term care homes have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced 11 new deaths in Ottawa linked to the virus in its daily Epidemiology Update. In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the health unit says 10 of the 11 deaths announced on Tuesday were related to outbreaks in long-term care homes.

“This data includes three deaths that occurred at the end of April, and eight on May 4.

On Monday, 35 deaths linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes were announced. The health unit said the deaths occurred between April 24 and May 3.

There has been 138 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 1,535 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa since the outbreak began in mid-March.

The median age of the cases in Ottawa is 57 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

More than half of the Ottawa residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The daily Epidemiology Update shows 875 of the 1,535 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system. Until the data in the new system is validated and the transition is completed, Ottawa Public Health is releasing a “snapshot report.”

The COVID-19 institutions report outlining the number of cases among residents and staff at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals has not been released since April 29.