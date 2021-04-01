OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the eighth straight day with triple-digit case counts.

Across Ontario, there are 2,557 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 743 new cases in Toronto, 484 cases in Peel Region and 311 new cases in York Region.

In Ottawa, the 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 117 cases on Wednesday and 112 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 3,008 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 30.

A total of 6,297 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION