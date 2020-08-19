Advertisement
Eighteen new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa on Wednesday
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:00AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.
This follows Tuesday's report of eight new cases.
The 18 cases reported in Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary are among 102 reported provincewide.
Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it develops.