OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators say eight players and an assistant coach have been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Three of the team's games were postponed this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the club, affecting 10 players and an assistant coach. Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils has been rescheduled to Dec. 6. New dates for Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday's game against the New York Rangers have yet to be announced.

On Saturday, the team announced Connor Brown, Josh Brown, Alex Formenton, Dylan Gambrell, Nick Holden, Victor Mete, Matt Murray, and Austin Watson had been removed from the COVID-19 protocol, along with assistant coach Jack Capuano.

Drake Batheron and Nikita Zaitsev remain in the COVID-19 protocol at this time.

The Senators returned to practice Saturday morning at the Canadian Tire Centre. The team is scheduled to return to play Monday at Colorado.