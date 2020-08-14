OTTAWA -- After two days of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases, there are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reports eight new cases of COVID-19, and zero new deaths in its Friday afternoon update. Ontario's Ministry of Health had reported seven new cases in Ottawa in its morning update.

Five of the eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents over the age of 50.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,687 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 264 deaths.

There are currently 11 people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in the Intensive Care Unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

There are currently 127 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 140 cases on Thursday.

A total of 2,296 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category: