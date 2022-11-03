Eastern Ontario trick-or-treater returns lost ring

When Catherine Denis-Berniqué and her daughter Piper got home from trick-or-treating in Hawkesbury, Ont. on Halloween night, they found they had collected more than just candy.

The eight-year-old found a ring among her collection of sweets. She initially thought it was a toy, but her parents confirmed it was real.

The family reported the found ring to the OPP the next day, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The ring's owner, Diane Swanson, had also called police in hopes that her ring had been found. Police believe that when Swanson put the candy in Piper's bag, her ring slipped off.

Swanson wanted to give a reward to the family for returning the ring, but they said they were just happy to return it. Swanson instead donated $250 to the local food bank.