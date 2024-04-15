Eastern Ontario man wins $12.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
A visit to a Kingston, Ont. truck stop has made one eastern Ontario man $12.5 million richer.
John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as one of the winners of the Lotto Max jackpot in the March 8 draw.
He discovered his win while he was at home with his wife and checking his tickets in the Ontario Lotto and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) app.
Wilson, a skilled worker, says he's been playing Lotto Max for eight years.
"She showed me the Big Winner screen and asked if that said $12.5 thousand. I said, 'No, I think there are a few more zeros.' I was so shocked. We hugged and celebrated – I just kept wondering if it was real," Wilson told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while picking up his winnings.
Wilson says he plans to take time to settle with his win and wants to set up an education fund for his kids.
"This win is my chance to enjoy time with my family. We are excited for the future and possibilities that come along with this win," Wilson said.
The OLG's website shows Wilson was one of two players who both took the top prize on March 8. Winning the jackpot requires securing seven out of seven numbers chosen by the player.
The other winning ticket was sold in Brampton, Ont.
Lotto Max costs $5 per play and draws take place every Tuesday and Friday.
The winning ticket was purchased at Kingston Truck Stop on Highway 15. Battersea is located in the Township of South Frontenac, approximately 25 kilometres north of Kingston.
"This means so much to me in terms of what I can provide for my children. I will be forever thankful," Wilson said.
