OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Eastern Ontario man wins $12.5 million Lotto Max jackpot

    John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as the winner of the $12.5 million Lotto Max jackpot on March 8, 2024 (OLG/Handout) John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as the winner of the $12.5 million Lotto Max jackpot on March 8, 2024 (OLG/Handout)
    Share

    A visit to a Kingston, Ont. truck stop has made one eastern Ontario man $12.5 million richer.

    John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as one of the winners of the Lotto Max jackpot in the March 8 draw.

    He discovered his win while he was at home with his wife and checking his tickets in the Ontario Lotto and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) app.

    Wilson, a skilled worker, says he's been playing Lotto Max for eight years.

    "She showed me the Big Winner screen and asked if that said $12.5 thousand. I said, 'No, I think there are a few more zeros.' I was so shocked. We hugged and celebrated – I just kept wondering if it was real," Wilson told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while picking up his winnings.

    Wilson says he plans to take time to settle with his win and wants to set up an education fund for his kids.

    "This win is my chance to enjoy time with my family. We are excited for the future and possibilities that come along with this win," Wilson said.

    The OLG's website shows Wilson was one of two players who both took the top prize on March 8. Winning the jackpot requires securing seven out of seven numbers chosen by the player.

    The other winning ticket was sold in Brampton, Ont.

    Lotto Max costs $5 per play and draws take place every Tuesday and Friday.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Kingston Truck Stop on Highway 15. Battersea is located in the Township of South Frontenac, approximately 25 kilometres north of Kingston.

    "This means so much to me in terms of what I can provide for my children. I will be forever thankful," Wilson said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life

    At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.

    What does science say about the ingredients in functional beverages?

    Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News