Easter weekend activities and traditions kick off in the Ottawa Valley

Enjoying the first normal Easter weekend in three years, residents in the Ottawa Valley were embracing the spirit of the long weekend this Good Friday.

In McNab/Braeside, a drive-by Easter egg hunt is taking place Friday through Monday - an event that has continued from a pandemic Easter in 2021.

"We did it last year because of COVID being so prevalent and you couldn't really go do a traditional Easter egg hunt, and it was really well received last year," says Janyne Fraser, a recreation programmer with the Township of McNab/Braeside.

Families are able to explore the community using clues to lead them to different hidden eggs. Residents were also able to register personally designed eggs to become part of the hunt

"From Good Friday today until Easter Monday, you can go and hunt for six featured eggs we have hidden throughout the township," says Fraser, adding families are entered into a prize draw for Easter baskets for every featured egg they find.

The Kitchen at White Lake holds a clue to one of the featured eggs, and is excited to be participating in the event for the first time this Easter.

Calli McLachlan, who works in the restaurant, says they hope their engagement will bring in new business in only their second year in the community.

"We've had a couple new people in, so it's super fun to have community things to bring people out and show them our new spot."

Other events around the valley include egg hunts at six different Arnprior parks Saturday, a bunny run featuring live music at the Carleton Place Library, and a photo/video scavenger hunt in Petawawa which is free for residents to take part in all weekend long.

The Antrim Truck Stop restaurant serves fish and chips on Good Friday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

And the spot to fuel up for the Easter long weekend is at the Antrim Truck Stop restaurant, serving up the traditional Good Friday dish of fish and chips.

"Really nice to see everyone out and everyone is here for our famous fish and chips today being Easter and Good Friday," owner Kim Orr tells CTV News while admiring her full dining room.

"Our fish and chips is definitely popular and its homemade batter, and I think we're one of the best."

Debbie Newell and her family from across the region came together Friday at Antrim for an Easter lunch.

"Actually, this was a centre point because some are coming from Pembroke, some from Ottawa, Carleton Place," explains Newell, "so this is kind of the centre."

And the dish being served to everyone at the table - fish and chips. Newell says its part of her yearly Easter traditions.

"Good Friday yeah, I've always had it for many years."