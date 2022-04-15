Easter weekend activities and traditions kick off in the Ottawa Valley
Enjoying the first normal Easter weekend in three years, residents in the Ottawa Valley were embracing the spirit of the long weekend this Good Friday.
In McNab/Braeside, a drive-by Easter egg hunt is taking place Friday through Monday - an event that has continued from a pandemic Easter in 2021.
"We did it last year because of COVID being so prevalent and you couldn't really go do a traditional Easter egg hunt, and it was really well received last year," says Janyne Fraser, a recreation programmer with the Township of McNab/Braeside.
Families are able to explore the community using clues to lead them to different hidden eggs. Residents were also able to register personally designed eggs to become part of the hunt
"From Good Friday today until Easter Monday, you can go and hunt for six featured eggs we have hidden throughout the township," says Fraser, adding families are entered into a prize draw for Easter baskets for every featured egg they find.
The Kitchen at White Lake holds a clue to one of the featured eggs, and is excited to be participating in the event for the first time this Easter.
Calli McLachlan, who works in the restaurant, says they hope their engagement will bring in new business in only their second year in the community.
"We've had a couple new people in, so it's super fun to have community things to bring people out and show them our new spot."
Other events around the valley include egg hunts at six different Arnprior parks Saturday, a bunny run featuring live music at the Carleton Place Library, and a photo/video scavenger hunt in Petawawa which is free for residents to take part in all weekend long.
The Antrim Truck Stop restaurant serves fish and chips on Good Friday. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
And the spot to fuel up for the Easter long weekend is at the Antrim Truck Stop restaurant, serving up the traditional Good Friday dish of fish and chips.
"Really nice to see everyone out and everyone is here for our famous fish and chips today being Easter and Good Friday," owner Kim Orr tells CTV News while admiring her full dining room.
"Our fish and chips is definitely popular and its homemade batter, and I think we're one of the best."
Debbie Newell and her family from across the region came together Friday at Antrim for an Easter lunch.
"Actually, this was a centre point because some are coming from Pembroke, some from Ottawa, Carleton Place," explains Newell, "so this is kind of the centre."
And the dish being served to everyone at the table - fish and chips. Newell says its part of her yearly Easter traditions.
"Good Friday yeah, I've always had it for many years."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for COVID therapy due to BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
Liz Sheridan, veteran actress who played Seinfeld's mother, dead at 93
Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.
'We thought we were covered': B.C. flood victim says insurance paid $30K after home destroyed
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defence in Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a "poison pill" defence in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to buy the company and take it private.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
'There's an urgent need for it': Halifax council considers a ‘sobering centre’
The city of Halifax is looking to create a sobering centre as an alternative to putting people who are intoxicated in jail overnight.
Toronto
-
Three suspects charged after man found dead inside downtown Toronto residence
Toronto police have arrested and charged three people with second-degree murder after a man was found dead inside his downtown Toronto residence earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
-
Teen charged in Oshawa shooting that saw victim airlifted to Toronto hospital
A teenage suspect is facing a number of charges following a shooting in Oshawa that saw a 19-year-old woman airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Montreal
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Montreal teen stable in hospital after being stabbed
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Montreal’s LaSalle borough Friday afternoon.
-
Montrealer details alleged pickpocketing caught on camera; TikTok video gets almost 7 million views
A Montreal musician who believes she was pickpocketed at a local cafe has taken her case public in a video detailing the alleged incident that has now been viewed millions of times.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
-
Two suspects in custody after M'Chigeeng assault
While investigating an alleged assault on Manitoulin Island, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service says officers arrested a person in an unrelated matter walking down the street with a loaded gun and drugs.
-
Sparking up conversation about youth cannabis use
A new five-minute video designed by northern Ontario med students to target youth, either using cannabis or considering using the drug, is turning heads.
London
-
'He threw a water bottle and spit at an official': Lightning guard released after on-court tirade
An on-court tirade by London Lightning guard Chris Jones – where he allegedly spit an official- has resulted in a six-game suspension by NBL Canada and his release by the team.
-
Easter egg hunt in London, Ont. raises $40k to provide service dog to a family
One family will benefit from a massive Easter Egg hunt at the Plunkett Estate in London, Ont. Friday.
-
Southwestern Ontario trailblazing players honoured by Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Jackie Robinson Day
The history of Black baseball players in Canada will get a little more exposure when the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (CBHOF) hosts a display at the Rogers Centre.
Winnipeg
-
'I’ve never seen anything like it': Spring storm dumps feet of snow for some, little for others
In a spring snowstorm that essentially paralysed much of southern Manitoba for a couple of days, snowfall amounts varied drastically throughout the province.
-
Winnipeg parking ban lifted, highways start to reopen after spring snowstorm
After a days-long spring storm that closed businesses, schools and left many Manitobans stuck at home, some Manitoba highways are now open.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement
As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.
-
'Driving generally can be improved': Local cyclists weigh in on safety
After a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday, cyclists CTV Kitchener spoke to on Friday said the overall network seems pretty safe.
-
Expect strong winds in Waterloo-Wellington this afternoon
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
-
No one injured, but Calgary home destroyed in fire
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside a home in southwest Calgary.
-
Egg art on display at Calgary's Southcentre Mall
A colorful fundraiser, featuring a group of Easter eggs painted by local artists, is now on display at a Calgary mall.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
-
What it's like being the WHL’s winningest goaltender ever
Saskatoon Blades’ goaltender Nolan Maier clearly remembers the moment the seconds ticked off the clock and he became the all-time winningest goaltender in Western Hockey League history.
-
How one Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance on the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic
Heading into the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic, a Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance.
Edmonton
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
-
Police look for vehicle related to shooting death in southwest Edmonton
An autopsy has confirmed that a man found dead in a southwest Edmonton garage was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.
-
'This is what we trained for:' Canadian soldiers depart to help humanitarian crisis in Europe
Dozens of Canadian soldiers boarded a plane to Poland Friday for what their commander said would be an intense but gratifying mission to help Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression.
Vancouver
-
Some e-transfers disappearing from RBC accounts, bank says
A number of customers have reported e-transfers disappearing from their Royal Bank of Canada accounts, something the company has promised to resolve.
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekend
Long weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
Police helicopter used to track driver in high-speed chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash: RCMP
A high-speed chase led to a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey Thursday afternoon after police tried to stop a driver who had invalid licence plates.
Regina
-
Pats predict ‘guaranteed win’ for Friday matchup against Winnipeg Ice
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Regina Pats have taken a bold stance ahead of Friday night’s match up with the Winnipeg Ice.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
-
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces -- most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were 'simply executed.'