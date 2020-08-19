OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police and the City of Ottawa have received several complaints and service requests since e-scooters hit the roads this summer.

The city's Electric E-Scooter Bylaw took effect on June 29, allowing privately owned e-scooters to operate on roadways, bike lanes and municipal bike paths.

On July 16, the city launched the shared e-scooter pilot project with three operators, offering up to 600 e-scooters to rent across the city. Between July 16 and Aug. 11, there were over 65,000 trips on shared e-scooters.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the city says it has received 23 service requests regarding e-scooters. The city reminds residents and businesses that they can contact the e-scooter provider directly to report improperly parked e-scooters.

Meantime, Ottawa Police issued seven tickets to people riding e-scooters on sidewalks.

We are getting many complaints of the new E-Scooters on sidewalks. Therefore one of my Officers was assigned E-Scooter on sidewalk enforcement today. 7 tickets issued, $180.00 a piece. When you rent them, they even say they are not to be used on sidewalks. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) August 17, 2020

Sgt. Mark Gatien says an officer was assigned to e-scooter on sidewalk enforcement after the service received "many complaints" about e-scooters on sidewalks.

Gatien says seven tickets were issued on Monday worth $180 each. Four of the tickets were issued on the Mackenzie King Bridge.

E-Scooters are a form of mobility that supports physical distancing and reduces car trips on our streets and crowding on transit.