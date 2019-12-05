OTTAWA -- It’s the 12th annual Holiday Helpers Food Drive in support of the Ottawa Food Bank, and CTV Morning Live needs your help.

All morning on Thursday, CTV Morning Live is collecting non-perishable food and donations for the Ottawa Food Bank.

You can drop off your donations at our studio at 87 George Street Thursday morning. You might get on live TV!

You can also drop donations off at the Walmart at 3900 Innes Rd. in Orléans or the Walmart at 1375 Baseline Road, near Merivale.

More than 40,000 people in Ottawa rely on the food bank every month.

The Holiday Helpers Food Drive kicks off at 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5th, 2019.