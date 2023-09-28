Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds

Drivers and regular active users have different visions for the future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway for cyclists and vehicles, according to a new poll.

The Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association commissioned Nanos Research to conduct a survey on the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, as the NCC closed the roadway between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week through the summer.

The Nanos Research survey found 48.3 per cent of respondents want the NCC to keep Queen Elizabeth Driveway open to vehicles during the summer, compared to 28.6 per cent of respondents that want the roadway closed to vehicles seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. When it comes to year-round use of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, 44.6 per cent of respondents said they wanted to road open year-round to drivers and 37.3 per cent of respondents want it closed to vehicles seven days a week.