Driver’s car impounded, licence suspended immediately after passing driving test

Ottawa police stopped a driver going 118 km/h on Walkley Road. The driver had just left a DriveTest Centre, where they passed a test to get their full G driver's licence. (Ottawa Police Service) Ottawa police stopped a driver going 118 km/h on Walkley Road. The driver had just left a DriveTest Centre, where they passed a test to get their full G driver's licence. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina