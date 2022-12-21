Driver’s car impounded, licence suspended immediately after passing driving test

A driver leaving an Ottawa DriveTest centre with a brand new licence didn't get very far before the licence was taken away.

Ottawa police pulled over the driver going 118 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Walkley Road Tuesday afternoon.

"The driver stated that he was literally leaving the MTO offices with his new G Driver's Licence," police said on Twitter.

The new driver's licence was seized for 30 days and his car was impounded for two weeks.

Drivers in Ontario have to pass two learning levels (G1 and G2) and two road tests before getting a full G licence.