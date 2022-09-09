Driver rescued after car crashes deep in Ottawa forest

A car crashed deep into the woods in rural west Ottawa early in the morning of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Services) A car crashed deep into the woods in rural west Ottawa early in the morning of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy

One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • LHSC says international hires will ease nursing crisis

    A top nursing manager at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says a plan to register internationally trained nurses will ease the healthcare staffing crisis. “It should have some immediate relief for staffing needs at the hospital,” said Sarah Smith, the manager of nursing professional practice.

  • London police cruisers damaged, man charged

    A London man is charged after two police cruisers were damaged. Around 10:30 Thursday night, police were at a Wellington Street convenience store investigating an unrelated matter when they saw a person in a parked car.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina