Driver, passengers rescued after OC Transpo bus falls into ditch Sunday evening

Ottawa firefighters extricated a trapped bus driver and approximately 10 passengers after a two-vehicle collision in Ottawa's south end on Sunday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services said on social media that crews responded to the intersection of Leitrim Road and Bowesville Road, near the Ottawa airport, just before 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed a two vehicle collision with an OC Transpo bus on its side and in a ditch, with the other vehicle still on the road.

Ottawa Fire says passengers were able to exit the bus through the roof hatch, but the driver was trapped inside. Firefighters used a sawzall to cut out the windshield, with the driver being safely removed just before 7:40 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say they responded to the scene. Minor injuries were assessed, but no one was taken to hospital.

Fire crews assisted the passengers into a fire truck to stay warm until a second bus arrived for shelter.

The crash is only one of a rash of collisions that paramedics, fire and police responded to between 7 and 8:45 p.m. Sunday as a result of a sudden flash freeze.

Ontario Provincial Police reported over eight accidents in only 10 minutes as road conditions became 'very slippery.'

Ottawa Paramedics say they responded to multiple collisions along the Queensway, including on Highway 417 at Nicholas Street, Metcalfe Street, Innis Road, Boundary Road and at the Highway 416 interchange.

Three people were taken to hospital as a result of collisions along the Queensway.