Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Atchison Road, just outside Cornwall, at around 3 p.m.

Police said the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Four children and the school bus driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Road closure on Atchison Road, South Stormont for a fatal collision between a school bus and van. Driver of van pronounced deceased at scene. Bus driver and 4 children transported to hospital with minor injuries. Family reunification at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie. pic.twitter.com/bRCVOhgD0q — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 8, 2023

OPP said family reunification is at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie on Dow Street in South Stormont. All the other children from the bus were transported back to the school.

A detour is in place at Richmond Drive and Power Dam Drive, OPP said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Map for reference purposes.