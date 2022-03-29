Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash

One person is dead after their vehicle left the roadway, rolled and caught fire in Petawawa Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Len Hopkins Drive, OPP said in a news release. The driver was found dead at the scene and police say there’s no indication there were any passengers in the car.

Police are working to confirm the driver’s identity and investigate the cause of the crash.

Len Hopkins Drive is closed between Airport and Black Bay roads for the investigation.