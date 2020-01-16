Osso Buco
Osso Buco is comfort food at its best. Less-tender veal shanks are simmered in a richly flavoured tomato sauce until tender and succulent. It is traditionally garnished with gremolata, a mixture of lemon rind, parsley and garlic. Serve over mashed potatoes or risotto. It can also be made in a slow-cooker.
Preparation Time: 20 to 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 3 hours (6 to 8 hours in slow-cooker)
Serves 4
- 4 Ontario Veal Shanks (bone in), (1 to 1-1/2 inches/2.5 to 4 cm) thick (about 3 lb/750 g total)
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil (approx)
- 1 Ontario Onion, diced
- 2 Ontario Carrots, diced
- 1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced
- 1 cup (250 mL) chicken broth
- 1 can (19 oz/540 mL) stewed or chunky tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried marjoram, basil and oregano
Gremolata:
- Finely grated rind of small lemon
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley Leaves
- 1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced
Dust veal shanks with flour; season each with pinch of salt and pepper. In large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat; brown veal on both sides. Transfer to plate.
Stir onion, carrots and garlic into pan, adding a little more oil if needed. Cook until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add broth and bring to boil, stirring up any brown bits from bottom of pan. Stir in tomatoes, marjoram, basil, oregano, and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper; bring to simmer. Return veal shanks to pan, spooning sauce over meat.
Cover and bake in 325°F (160°C) oven for 2 hours or until veal is tender, turning meat over partway through.
Transfer meat to warm plates. Put pan over high heat and cook to thicken and reduce sauce, 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Spoon over meat.
Gremolata: Combine lemon rind, parsley and garlic; sprinkle over each serving.
Slow-cooker: Prepare as above, using 1/2 cup (125 mL) broth as there is less evaporation in a slow-cooker. Transfer meat, then sauce into slow-cooker. Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours or until meat is tender.
To thicken sauce, pour sauce mixture into skillet or wide saucepan (leave veal in unplugged slow-cooker to stay warm) and boil over high heat until reduced and thickened. Spoon over meat. Prepare gremolata and serve as above.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 37 grams
FAT: 11 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 20 grams
CALORIES: 324
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 750 mg