Osso Buco is comfort food at its best. Less-tender veal shanks are simmered in a richly flavoured tomato sauce until tender and succulent. It is traditionally garnished with gremolata, a mixture of lemon rind, parsley and garlic. Serve over mashed potatoes or risotto. It can also be made in a slow-cooker.

Preparation Time: 20 to 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 3 hours (6 to 8 hours in slow-cooker)

Serves 4

4 Ontario Veal Shanks (bone in), (1 to 1-1/2 inches/2.5 to 4 cm) thick (about 3 lb/750 g total)

2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil (approx)

1 Ontario Onion, diced

2 Ontario Carrots, diced

1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced

1 cup (250 mL) chicken broth

1 can (19 oz/540 mL) stewed or chunky tomatoes

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried marjoram, basil and oregano

Gremolata:

Finely grated rind of small lemon

3 tbsp (45 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley Leaves

1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced

Dust veal shanks with flour; season each with pinch of salt and pepper. In large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat; brown veal on both sides. Transfer to plate.

Stir onion, carrots and garlic into pan, adding a little more oil if needed. Cook until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add broth and bring to boil, stirring up any brown bits from bottom of pan. Stir in tomatoes, marjoram, basil, oregano, and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper; bring to simmer. Return veal shanks to pan, spooning sauce over meat.

Cover and bake in 325°F (160°C) oven for 2 hours or until veal is tender, turning meat over partway through.

Transfer meat to warm plates. Put pan over high heat and cook to thicken and reduce sauce, 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Spoon over meat.

Gremolata: Combine lemon rind, parsley and garlic; sprinkle over each serving.

Slow-cooker: Prepare as above, using 1/2 cup (125 mL) broth as there is less evaporation in a slow-cooker. Transfer meat, then sauce into slow-cooker. Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours or until meat is tender.

To thicken sauce, pour sauce mixture into skillet or wide saucepan (leave veal in unplugged slow-cooker to stay warm) and boil over high heat until reduced and thickened. Spoon over meat. Prepare gremolata and serve as above.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 37 grams

FAT: 11 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 20 grams

CALORIES: 324

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 750 mg