Driver facing impaired driving charges after collision on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

A 56-year-old Renfrew, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police say OPP officers received information from the Ottawa Police Service just before 8 p.m. Wednesday about a possible impaired driver officers that were trying to locate.

"A short time after, a vehicle matching that description was involved in a collision on Highway 417 near Woodroffe Avenue," the OPP said in a statement.

"The vehicle fled the scene, but was located a short time later at a residence by OPP."

Police say the driver registered more than three times the legal limit, and open alcohol was found in the vehicle.

The driver is facing charges of operation while impaired, failing to remain at the scene of the collision and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.