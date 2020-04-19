OTTAWA -- Ottawa car enthusiasts piled into their rides to do a drive-by thank you at two local hospitals on Saturday.

At least 40 vehicles met at Maple Leaf Plaza on Montreal Road and passed in front of the Montfort Hospital to thank workers there.

“We’re going by thanking them, honking our horns and revving our engines a bit,” organizer Aidan Derouchie said.

Many drivers brought signs expressing thanks to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Montfort is one of the health care institutions in Ottawa where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared.

The group also drove by the Ottawa Hospital’s General campus.