Dozens of tickets, 18 vehicles towed in Ottawa Tuesday during 'possible convoy' enforcement

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina