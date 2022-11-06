Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'Political Protest'

Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says its 55,000 members are participating in a "Political Protest" after talks ended on Thursday with no agreement between the union and the Ontario government. The strike comes hours after Ontario passed legislation to impose a four-year contract on education workers and made the job action illegal.

In a statement, CUPE said all education workers will be, "out on Political Protest until further notice."

Picket lines will be set up at the following locations in Ottawa today:

St. Laurent and Cyrville Road

NDP MPP Chandra Pasma's office at 1580 Merivale Rd.

PC MPP Lisa MacLeod's office at 250 Greenbank Rd.

PC MPP Merrilee Fullerton's Office at Eagleson Road and Michael Cowpland Drive

Liberal MPP Stephen Blais' office at Tenth Line Road and Innes Road

The union says picket lines will be set up from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CUPE also plans to set up picket lines at several locations across eastern Ontario:

PC MPP Steve Clark's office on Strowger Boulevard in Brockville

The Smiths Falls Memorial Centre on Cornelia Street in Smiths Falls

Liberal MPP Ted Hsu's office on Princess Street in Kingston

PC MPP Ric Bresee's office on East Street in Napanee

PC MPP Todd Smith's office in Belleville

Renfrew Town Hall

MPP John Yakabuski's office on Isabella Street in Pembroke.

CUPE represents education support staff at three Ottawa school boards.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Conseil des Ecoles Publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario have said schools will be closed today, and classes will shift to online learning.

"Our students would not be safe to be at school, so (Friday) our students will remain at home. Our staff will connect with them, and find out what logistical challenges they might have," Ottawa Catholic School Board Director of Education Thomas D'Amico said.

"We also know that there will be some parents that will choose not to have their children participate in remote learning, so we'll gather all that information."

D'Amico says today will be used for staff to set up online learning for students, and classes will follow the regular school schedule online on Monday if the strike continues.

"Remote learning starts (Friday) with a check-in, so the educator will connect with the students. It will be asynchronous, which means once they do their check-in they will assign some work that will be done, but not online face-to-face," D'Amico told CTV News Ottawa.

While the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est has 160 CUPE members in its board, all schools will remain open.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all schools will remain open since there are no CUPE members employed by the board.