Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards as CUPE begins strike action on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning on Friday as education workers begin job action.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees says its 55,000 employees will go on strike "until further notice" after contract talks failed to reach a negotiated agreement with the Ontario government.
Ontario passed legislation on Thursday imposing a four-year contract on education support staff and making it illegal to strike. Bill 28, the Keeping Students in Class Act, uses the notwithstanding clause to legislate a contract onto workers while preventing them from taking any job action.
Only three school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have said classes will proceed in-person as scheduled on Friday if CUPE members go on strike: The Ottawa Carleton District School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board.
The Renfrew County Catholic School Board says classes will shift online at 12 schools on Monday if the strike continues.
All other school boards say classes will shift to remote/online learning starting on Friday.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for all school boards as education workers begin strike action on Friday.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all schools will be closed on Friday and students will shift to online learning.
"On the first day of the strike (Friday, November 4, 2022),educators will reach out to each student during their regularly assigned class time to ensure they have the devices and information they need to participate in remote learning," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said.
"Staff will spend this day preparing for the move to remote learning and troubleshooting and access or technology issues. On the second day of the strike, students will attend classes remotely and follow the same schedule as when attending in-person learning."
Principals will coordinate with families that need to borrow a device.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST ONTARIEN
Ottawa's French Public school board says it will shift to online learning in the event of a strike by CUPE members.
Friday will be devoted to preparation for online learning, and all classes will shift to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 7.
UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Upper Canada District School Board says all schools will be closed to students if CUPE participates in "any kind of labour action or protest that takes staff out of schools."
All classes will shift to online learning.
"We cannot safely operate schools without these employees," the board said.
"Over the next few days, we will be preparing for remote learning in the event our schools close due to labour unrest. If you use a child care provider that operates out of our schools, please contact them directly with questions about if/how care will continue."
All community use of schools will be suspended if CUPE members are on strike.
CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO
The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says if an agreement is not reached, all schools will be closed as of Friday morning.
"Students will then move to remote learning at that time," the CDSBEO said.
"Please know that we do not make this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this will have on families. Without CUPE workers on-site, however, we simply cannot ensure safe conditions for all students and staff."
RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Renfrew County District School Board says if CUPE members go on strike on Friday, all students will be moved to remote learning.
Families that need a Chromebook for remote learning are asked to contact the school directly.
LIMESTONE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Limestone District School Board says it has "no choice but to close schools and pivot to emergency remote learning" if CUPE members go on strike on Friday.
"Given the range of critical roles and services provided by CUPE members in Limestone, we cannot safely operate schools and offer in-person learning."
The board says more information about remote learning will be released in the coming days.
"To start, this learning will have to be asynchronous, with educators posting assignments/tasks for students to complete."
ALGONQUIN AND LAKESHORE CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed on Friday in the event of a strike.
If the strike continues, asynchronous online learning will take place for all students starting on Monday, Nov. 7.
All before or afterschool care programs will not be in operation at any ALCDSB school sites for the duration of any job action.
HASTINGS AND PRINCE EDWARD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Students will shift to online learning in the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board in the event of a strike.
"After reviewing contingency planning data, it is clear that if education support staff job action occurs, which includes strike or protest, schools cannot safely remain open," the board said.
The board says online learning will be asynchronous during a possible strike, and all before and after school programs will be paused.
OPEN SCHOOLS
OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools will remain open.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
All Schools will remain open, according to the CECCE.
RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The Renfrew County Catholic School Board says all schools will remain open on Friday.
The board says if the strike continues on Monday, the 12 schools with CUPE members will move to online learning. The list of the 12 schools is available on the board's website.
CONSEIL SCOLAIRE DE DISTRICT CATHOLIQUE DE L'EST ONTARIEN
The board says schools will remain open, but warns it is possible that if the strike continues beyond Friday it could affect operations at schools.
