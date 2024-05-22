Doors Open Ottawa offers glimpse into historic buildings June 1,2

The 22nd annual Doors Open Ottawa event starts June 1 to offer residents a glimpse into the iconic history that lies behind the closed doors of the capital’s buildings.

Residents will be able to take in-person or virtual tours inside more than 80 buildings during the two-day event, said the city in a news release on Wednesday.

Among the buildings are the Supreme Court of Canada -- which will be returning this year -- Ottawa Jail Hostel and School of the Photographic Arts Ottawa: Photographic Arts Centre.

Chaudière Falls and the cancer research lab at The Ottawa Hospital will be opening their doors to the public for the first time this year, says the city.

Music is also an important part of the city’s heritage just like its architecture, the city notes, as several musical venues open their doors.

“Music is a living history book that preserves our stories and traditions for generations to come,” reads the release.

Among the buildings and facilities participating in this year’s music theme are Ottawa Art Gallery – 10 Daly Avenue, Knox Presbyterian Church – 120 Lisgar Street, ByWard Market Building – 55 ByWard Market Square and Lisgar Collegiate Institute – 29 Lisgar Street

A full list of participating buildings is available online at ottawa.ca/doorsopen.