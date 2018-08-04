

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police say they had no choice but to shoot two dogs Saturday morning.

Police say they received call to a home Joannisse Street after reports of a fight around 4 a.m.

After forcing open the door, a pitbull and a German shepherd mix were released and attacked the police.

Police say they shot the two dogs in self-defense.

One of the three men was taken to hospital with minor injuries. One officer was also hurt.

Three men in their 20s were arrested and could face charges of assault, uttering threats and interfering with police work.